Shorthanded Richmond hoping for resume building win when VCU visits the Robins Center

Three losses in four games have Richmond clinging to slim hopes of making the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders (18-11, 8-6 Atlantic 10) can greatly enhance their resume on Thursday night when city rival VCU visits the Robins Center, but they will have to do it with a rotation of just seven players.

Richmond lost two starters a month ago, but has struggled since winning its next three games.

The Rams (22-7, 10-4) are coming off a resume-building win of their own, at home against No. 17 Saint Louis. They will be looking to avenge an overtime loss at Richmond last season in which they blew a 7-point lead in just 42 seconds.

VCU coach Shaka Smart says his team well remembers not finishing the job a year ago.