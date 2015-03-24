Expand / Collapse search
Shorthanded Richmond hoping for resume building win when VCU visits the Robins Center

By | Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. – Three losses in four games have Richmond clinging to slim hopes of making the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders (18-11, 8-6 Atlantic 10) can greatly enhance their resume on Thursday night when city rival VCU visits the Robins Center, but they will have to do it with a rotation of just seven players.

Richmond lost two starters a month ago, but has struggled since winning its next three games.

The Rams (22-7, 10-4) are coming off a resume-building win of their own, at home against No. 17 Saint Louis. They will be looking to avenge an overtime loss at Richmond last season in which they blew a 7-point lead in just 42 seconds.

VCU coach Shaka Smart says his team well remembers not finishing the job a year ago.