Shoddy defense does in A's as they lose in 10

An Oakland Athletics defense so reliable in recent seasons is blowing it for the club's deep and talented pitching staff.

The A's raised their majors-leading errors total in a matter of one lousy inning that cost them another close game.

Brennan Boesch hit a go-ahead two-run double with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat Oakland 8-4 on Friday night for manager Jim Leyland's 1,500th career managerial win.

Miguel Cabrera hit a tying solo homer leading off the ninth against fill-in closer Brian Fuentes (0-2), who blew his first save in six chances and then loaded the bases with one out in the 10th.

The A's defense didn't help his cause, committing three errors in Detroit's seven-run 10th to raise their total to 16. That includes seven in the last four games.

"The 10th inning just totally got away from us," manager Bob Geren said. "The defense will be good when it's all said and done," manager Bob Geren said. "It wasn't even a bad game, it was a bad inning. ... We need to score more runs and make it where every single pitch is not that tense, is not that tight."

Leyland became the 19th major league manager to reach 1,500 wins, doing so on his first attempt.

Boesch finished with three hits for Detroit, which won its fourth straight.

Brayan Villarreal (1-0) recorded two outs in the ninth for the win. Oakland scored three in the 10th but still fell short.

Victor Martinez added an insurance run in the 10th with an RBI single, then two more runs came in on third baseman Andy LaRoche's wild throw home.

Fuentes, who has been Oakland's ninth-inning option in place of injured 2009 Rookie of the Year closer Andrew Bailey, was tagged for six runs, three earned.

"I'd be surprised if we didn't overcome it," A's starter Brandon McCarthy said of the shoddy defense. "To look and panic about something that was supposed to be our strength, and will be our strength, is probably getting a little bit ahead of ourselves. If everybody stays focused on what they're supposed to, the bullpen is going to end up being a strength for us and our defense will be back to where it's supposed to be."

The Tigers turned double plays in each of the first two innings and again in the ninth on the way to winning their fourth straight at the Coliseum.

McCarthy struck out seven in 6 2-3 shutout innings and walked only his second batter in three starts, but David DeJesus' RBI single wasn't enough to hold up for the A's a night after being shut out for the first time on a three-hitter by Phil Coke and three relievers in a 3-0 Detroit win.

McCarthy showed again his value at the back end of a talented young rotation. He struck out seven or more for the seventh time in his career and first since May 13, 2009, for Texas against Seattle.

"A couple of freak little plays in the infield that happened and we were able to blow it open," Leyland said.

A night after three of Oakland's four pitchers combined to allow a season-high 11 walks, six of those by Gio Gonzalez, McCarthy found the plate. Five of the six hits he allowed came with two outs, and he was able to keep the Tigers off balance before the bullpen fizzled. The A's are 1-4 at home so far.

McCarthy, who earned the A's No. 5 job in the rotation out of spring training after a tough competition, was in position to win back-to-back starts in the majors for the first time since September 2009.

Hideki Matsui stranded five baserunners in his 0-for-4 night.

NOTES: Bailey (strained right forearm) is set to throw long toss Saturday followed by a side session Sunday. ... Oakland RHP Michael Wuertz (hamstring) will pitch one inning for Class-A Stockton on Saturday.