Shaquille O'Neal hilariously reacts to Tom Brady's retirement: 'Get your butt up and do one more year'

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Many football fans, players, and media members from all over the world reacted to the news following Brady's decision to call it a career after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

However, one NBA legend wasn’t happy about the news and didn’t immediately praise Brady for his Hall of Fame career.

Shaquille O’Neal, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, wrote on Brady’s Instagram page after he announced his retirement in a statement on the social media platform.

"No man get your butt up and do one more year," O’Neal wrote in the comment section.

Many NFL viewers expected Brady to play at least one more season, especially since he stated that it was a goal of his to play until he was 45 years old.

Brady, however, is leaving as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals Peyton Manning.

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he was a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He has 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Later on, O’Neal finally gave in and commented on the post saying, "love u bro absolute joy to watch."

