Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously reacts to Tom Brady's retirement: 'Get your butt up and do one more year'

O’Neal finally gave in and commented on the post saying, 'love u bro absolute joy to watch'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Many football fans, players, and media members from all over the world reacted to the news following Brady's decision to call it a career after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, one NBA legend wasn’t happy about the news and didn’t immediately praise Brady for his Hall of Fame career.

Shaquille O’Neal, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, wrote on Brady’s Instagram page after he announced his retirement in a statement on the social media platform.

"No man get your butt up and do one more year," O’Neal wrote in the comment section.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

TOM BRADY CAN BE DEFINED BY THIS ONE WORD

Many NFL viewers expected Brady to play at least one more season, especially since he stated that it was a goal of his to play until he was 45 years old.

Brady, however, is leaving as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals Peyton Manning.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports  )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he was a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He has 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Later on, O’Neal finally gave in and commented on the post saying, "love u bro absolute joy to watch."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova