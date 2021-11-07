Shaq adds thousands to reward for info on alleged cop shooter in Georgia

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and investigators in Georgia are offering a $30,000 reward for information on an "armed & dangerous" man who allegedly shot a police officer last week.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, had responded to a domestic disturbance call around 6 p.m. Thursday in McDonough, Georgia, and was attempting to make an arrest. The suspect, identified, as Jordan Jackson, 22, allegedly shot Desai and fled the scene in a White 2016 Honda Civic, police said.

"The suspect pulled away and produced a handgun and allegedly shot the officer multiple times resulting in serious injuries," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Desai was transported to Grady Medical Center in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Desai, who is married and has two small children, joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020 and previously worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Dekalb County Police Department, the station reported.

"He remains in critical condition & continues to fight for his life. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Saturday.

A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest on aggravated assault charges. A manhunt is underway and police recently announced a $30,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

O'Neal and Crime Stoppers Atlanta each donated $5,000, while the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Office both offered $10,000, FOX 5 reported.

Earlier this year, O'Neal took a role with the sheriff's office as director of community relations, according to the station.

McDonough is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.