Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Sergio Garcia runs Rory McIlroy close at British Open, secures 4th 2nd-place finish at a major

By | Associated Press
  • 96bb57e3-
    Image 1 of 2

    Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the 4th tee during the final round of the British Open Golf championship at the Royal Liverpool golf club, Hoylake, England, Sunday July 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (The Associated Press)

  • c7459aa8-
    Image 2 of 2

    Sergio Garcia of Spain plays out of the bunker onto the 7th green during the final round of the British Open Golf championship at the Royal Liverpool golf club, Hoylake, England, Sunday July 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (The Associated Press)

HOYLAKE, England – Sergio Garcia doffed his cap, patted his heart and blew kisses to the crowd surrounding the 18th green at Royal Liverpool after clinching what ultimately would be a fourth second-place finish at a major.

Another close call for golf's nearly man, but there were no tears and no regrets this time.

Just pride at ensuring this was no runaway for winner Rory McIlroy at the British Open.

Garcia says "everyone looks at a second (place) and wants to make it a negative, but I did almost everything I could."

Starting his final round seven shots back from McIlroy, the Spaniard closed to within two strokes of the Northern Irishman on four occasions over the back nine.

Taking two shots in a greenside bunker at No. 15 virtually ended his chances of a stunning comeback. He shot a 6-under 66.