Senators score 4 times in 1st period, hold off Lightning 5-3

Jakob Silfverberg, Eric Gryba, Guillaume Latendresse and Daniel Alfredsson scored in a 7:01 span in the first period and the Ottawa Senators held off the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday.

Alfredsson also had an empty-net goal in the final minute. Robin Lehner made 29 saves, and Marc Methot, who missed the last game because of a knee injury, and Kyle Turris each had two assists.

Tyler Johnson scored twice in the third period for Tampa Bay, and Teddy Purcell made it 4-3 with 1:59 left.

Mathieu Garon was yanked from the Tampa Bay goal in the first period after allowing three goals on the first 11 shots. Cedrick Desjardins was strong in relief, making 19 saves.

The Senators' first-period spree started at 12:49 when Silfverberg tipped home Methot's pass after a giveaway by Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman. Gryba made it 2-0 only 1:40 later, scoring his first NHL goal off a feed from Turris. Latendresse scored with 2:59 left in the period to chase Garon, and Alfredsson made it 4-0 with 10 seconds left with a goal on a power play.

Lehner, who was aided by two shots off the post that stayed out, stopped Dana Tyrell on a second-period breakaway as Ottawa started to sit back and allow the Lightning time and space.

Johnson tipped a shot past Lehner at 11:37 of the third and added his second at 13:53.

Purcell's goal that made it 4-3 raised the tension at Scotiabank Place, but with Desjardins on the bench for the extra attacker, Alfredsson scored into the empty net.

Notes: Brian Lee, Marc-Andre Bergeron and Pierre-Cedric Labrie were scratched for the Lightning. Jim O'Brien, Kaspars Daugavins and Andre Benoit sat out for the Senators. ... With his first-period assist, Sergei Gonchar set a Senators record with assists in 10 straight games. It is also the longest streak in the NHL this season. ... Tampa Bay's B.J. Crombeen added to his league lead in major penalties with two fights Saturday. He has 12 major penalties.