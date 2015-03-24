Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 11, 2015

Seattle's Sherman fined $7,875 for NFC title game taunting

By | Associated Press
NEW YORK – Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was fined $7,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct/taunting in the final minute of the NFC championship game against San Francisco.

Sherman's fine was confirmed by the league Friday.

Sherman was flagged after he made a choking gesture toward the San Francisco bench that he said was directed at quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Sherman had just deflected a pass intended for Michael Crabtree in the end zone that was intercepted by linebacker Malcolm Smith and clinched Seattle's 23-17 victory.

Sherman ran over and after tapping Crabtree on the backside and extended his hand for a handshake. Crabtree then shoved Sherman in the face. The All-Pro cornerback then made the choking gesture.

Sherman was the only player fined in the game.