Seahawks DT Williams diagnosed with papillary Type 2 cancer

Renton, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jesse Williams has been diagnosed with papillary Type 2 cancer and will undergo kidney surgery, the team announced Monday.

Williams won back-to-back national titles at Alabama in 2012-13 and was chosen in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He has yet to play an NFL game as a result of knee injuries.

Williams released a statement through the team's website on Monday.

"Although disappointing, I am a fighter and will handle this. I am going to focus on my health and fighting this battle with a return to football as my ultimate goal. Thank you for your thoughts and support. Go Hawks!"