Seahawks' DK Metcalf: 'I'm trying to go to the Olympics'

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf doesn’t just aspire to one day hoist a Lombardi Trophy, the 24-year old Seahawk is also hoping to catch a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.

"For sure, it’s gonna happen," Metcalf told Bleacher Report of his Olympic aspirations.

Before you start wondering whether Metcalf is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol, remember that the speedy wideout’s been down this road before. He previously attempted to qualify for the 2021 games, finishing 15th out of 17 runners with a time of 10.37 seconds in the 100-yard dash.

Metcalf’s time wasn’t good enough to qualify but was still plenty impressive for someone crossing over from the NFL with very little Olympic training. He plans to change that approach for the 2024 Games, telling Bleacher Report:

"But next year, I’m gonna start back training for it every offseason, training for the 100-meter or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do. And then in 2024, you’ll see me again."

And make no mistake, this isn’t a gimmick or publicity stunt for Metcalf, who finished the 2021 season with 75 catches and 12 touchdowns. "I’m not just running just to run," Metcalf added, per Bleacher Report. "I can do that on a track somewhere. I’m trying to, I’m trying to go to the Olympics."

Sounds like a guy who won’t run away from a challenge.