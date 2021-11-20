Seahawks' DK Metcalf admits he's 'got to grow up' after recent ejection

Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf admitted Thursday that he needs to "grow up," days after being ejected during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Metcalf grabbed two Green Bay players’ facemasks as the team was getting shut out Sunday. He’s had a few days to collect his thoughts while the Seahawks prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

"I think I've had an outburst three times this year, so we've talked three times," he said of his conversations with coach Pete Carroll, via ESPN. "The conversation has always gotten better. I'm a passionate player. I'm never going to back down from anything. He understands that, but at the same time, I'm starting to become a leader on this team, and I've got to grow up and continue to get better.

"I know I'm still a work in progress. I don't like to use my age as an excuse, but I sometimes forget that I'm just 23 years old. So continue just to grow each day, and mistakes are going to get fixed."

Metcalf initially said after the Packers game that his ejection stemmed from his frustration over losing.

"Growing up is ... making the best decision for the team and not myself," he said Thursday.

In the Sunday game, Metcalf's meltdown occurred in the fourth quarter. After being ejected, the third-year receiver tried to get back into the game.

Seattle dropped to 3-6 with the loss.