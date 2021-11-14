Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks' DK Metcalf ejected after grabbing Packers players' facemasks, tries to re-enter game

DK Metcalf didn't exactly have an explosive performance on Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after getting into an altercation late in the game with defensive back Henry Black.

Metcalf was seen in the fourth quarter grabbing at Black’s facemask. The defensive back put his hands up to signal he wasn’t retaliating back at Metcalf. Other Packers players stepped in between to get Metcalf back to his huddle and then the wide receiver grabbed cornerback Eric Stokes’ facemask.

Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The third-year receiver then tried to get back into the game after he was already ejected.

It was an odd ending for the Seahawks as they lost to the Packers, 17-0.

Metcalf tried to explain the incident at the end of the game and pointed to frustrations with how the season has been going.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Tired of losing," he told reporters.

Metcalf finished with three catches for 26 yards in the game. He was targeted eight times. Coming into the game, he had 39 catches for 580 yards and eight touchdowns.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Henry Black #41 of the Green Bay Packers and DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks get into an altercation during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Seattle dropped to 3-6 with the loss. The team was playing its first game with Russell Wilson under center in about a month. He was 20-for-40 with 161 passing yards and two interceptions.

Green Bay improved to 8-2 with the win.

