Seahawks' DK Metcalf hates the comparisons to Calvin Johnson: 'I'm trying to pave my own way'

Seattle Seahawks second-year superstar DK Metcalf has transformed into one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL.

Certainly, it helps to have a quarterback like Russell Wilson capable of feeding him the football, but Metcalf has burst onto the scene during his sophomore campaign.

Metcalf, a second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, is listed at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, and is regarded as a freak athlete. Some football experts are comparing him to former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Although Metcalf respects the comparisons, it ticks him off that he is being associated with others.

"Stop comparing me to people," Metcalf said on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday. "I’m me. Playing against me. Not anyone else. Calvin is Calvin. It’s a blessing to be compared to him. I take the compliment with a grain of salt. I’m trying to pave my own way."

Through 13 games played this season, Metcalf is second on the team with 69 receptions for a team-high 1,180 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Seahawks (9-4) are well on their way to making the playoffs, and with Metcalf playing at a high level, they have a legitimate shot at making a run to the Super Bowl.