Schumacher back in Formula One limelight

By Alan Baldwin

Returning to center stage three years after he retired, the former Ferrari driver looked trim and relaxed as he appeared alongside fellow-German Nico Rosberg at a presentation of the Mercedes GP team.

"It's a great emotion and a great feeling I am getting," said Schumacher, the sport's most successful driver, in his first public appearance for his new team since announcing his comeback last month.

The Mercedes museum was a fitting backdrop for a Mercedes-powered car, albeit largely designed by Honda, that carved its place in Formula One history by winning Brawn the constructors' crown at the first attempt.

The new Mercedes will be make its debut when testing starts at Spain's Valencia circuit on February 1.

Button has since moved to Mercedes-powered McLaren, whose team principal Martin Whitmarsh was invited to the launch, alongside 2008 world champion and compatriot Lewis Hamilton.

