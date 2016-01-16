SB 30: Cowboys fend off Steelers 27-17

Super Bowl 30

Jan. 28, 1996

At Tempe, Ariz.-76,347

Dallas 10..3..7..7-27

Pittsburgh .0..7..0.10-17

The Cowboys became the first team to win three Super Bowls in four seasons with a big lift from cornerback Larry Brown, who was the game's MVP.

With Dallas leading 13-7 midway through the third quarter, Brown grabbed an errant pass by Neil O'Donnell and returned it 44 yards. That set up a 1-yard TD run by Emmitt Smith.

After Pittsburgh closed within 20-17 with the help of an onside kick, Brown came through again. With four minutes left and Pittsburgh threatening to score, Brown grabbed another pass and returned it 33 yards to set up a 4-yard TD run by Smith.

Brown parlayed his performance into a big free agent contract with Oakland, but was never as successful as in Super Bowl 30.

The Cowboys scored on their first three possessions, including two field goals by Chris Boniol, for a 13-0 lead in the first half. O'Donnell threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Yancey Thigpen with 13 seconds left in the half.

It was Pittsburgh's first loss in a Super Bowl.

---

