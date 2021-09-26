Sasha Banks makes surprise return at Extreme Rules, interrupts title match

Sasha Banks made her return to the WWE on Sunday night during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and immediately made her presence felt in a championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Banks, who was pulled from a match against Belair at Summerslam earlier in the year, came back to cost Belair a shot at the SmackDown women’s championship. Lynch was able to retain the title thanks to the disqualification caused by Banks.

"The Boss" continued her onslaught on Belair using a running knee while Belair was grounded in the corner. Banks then turned to Lynch, who was trying to welcome her back to the ring.

Banks dropped Lynch and began to hit her with a flurry of punches. Belair got to her feet and took Banks off of Lynch but Banks countered and slapped Belair in the face.

Banks then used the Bank Statement on Belair and soon did the same to Lynch.

She then walked out of the ring and vowed to both Belair and Lynch she would see them both on Friday in the next episode of "SmackDown."

Banks was the SmackDown women’s champion when she defeated Bayley in Hell in a Cell. It was her first time as the champion on the show. Belair then defeated Banks in Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Banks was then unable to perform at Summerslam for undisclosed reasons and Lynch took over as Belair’s challenger from Carmella and later won the title. Extreme Rules was supposed to be the rematch before Banks interfered.