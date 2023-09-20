Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints' Michael Thomas, Panthers' Derrick Brown seen getting into heated altercation after game

The Saints topped the Panthers 20-17

Ryan Gaydos
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Carolina Panthers defensive back Derrick Brown appeared to be involved in an altercation following Monday night’s game.

The incident appeared to start in the tunnel. Thomas was yelling at someone behind him as he appeared to be going into a room to get checked out. That’s when Brown appeared holding his helmet and yelling back at Thomas.

Michael Thomas points to the crowd

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas leaves the field after their win against the Panthers, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

There was more yelling going on behind the wall. Brown was seen being held back before walking away.

Thomas wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the video went through the social media stratosphere.

"They tried to set me up," he wrote in one post before adding, "They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance."

Derrick Brown tackles Foster Moreau

Derrick Brown of the Panthers tackles Foster Moreau of the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Dennis Allen talked about the incident during his media availability.

"I think what kind of happened, Mike got a little discombobulated and he went through their tunnel, he was obviously trying to make his way back to our locker room. Looked like they took offense to that," Allen said, via Saints Wire.

"I don’t think there was anything on Mike’s part where he did anything wrong. That tunnel is right there on our sideline, he just exited that tunnel, not really being aware of that. I don’t think too much of it."

According to New Orleans.Football, Thomas was going to a checkup room and that’s why he was in the tunnel in the first place. It’s unclear why Brown was upset or what the commotion was about.

Michael Thomas runs

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 18, 2023. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Orleans won the game 20-17.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.