Saints have 2 picks left in the NFL draft's final 4 rounds

METAIRIE, La. (AP) The New Orleans Saints enter Saturday's final four rounds of the NFL draft with two picks left.

The Saints decided to trade their third and fourth-round picks to New England on Friday so they could get a second pick in the second round. They used it on Ohio State safety Vonn Bell, 61st overall, just 14 picks after selecting Bell's old Buckeye's teammate, receiver Michael Thomas.

New Orleans entered this year's draft without a sixth-round selection because a past trade. So that leaves the Saints with just fifth- and seventh-round selections - unless they make another trade.

So far, the Saints have used two of three picks on players who'll join a defense that has ranked 31st in the NFL the last two seasons.

New Orleans' first-round choice was Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL