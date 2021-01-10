Saints clobber Bears in NFC wild card game, sets up date with Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees entered elite company in the team's 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in their NFC wild card game on Sunday.

Brees joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and the legendary Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win a playoff game after the age of 40 years old. Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and threw touchdowns to wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Latavius Murray in the win.

Brees connected with Thomas from 11 yards out in the first quarter. It was Thomas' first touchdown since Dec. 22, 2019 against the Titans. He missed nine games this year, including the team's last three games, due to an ankle injury. Thomas finished with five receptions for 73 yards.

Running back Alvin Kamara added 99 yards on the ground and had a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which put the finishing touches on the Saints victory.

The Bears, on the other hand, put forth their best effort on defense, but they showed little-to-no signs of life on offense. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham as time expired. The Bears only had 48 rushing yards in the game.

New Orleans will take on NFC South rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.