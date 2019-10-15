Buffalo Sabres' Victor Olofsson breaks NHL power-play goal record

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson set an NHL rookie record Monday to become the first player to score his first seven career goals on a power play.

Olofsson broke the decades-old NHL record in the Sabres’ 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars.

It was Olofsson’s fifth power-play goal of the season, he had two power-play goals last season. He only suited up six times for Buffalo last season.

“It's obviously fun to have some kind of record,” he said after the game, according to the Buffalo News. “I want to get that five-on-five goal. I felt a lot better today, with my overall game.”

Olofsson also had an assist in the shutout win.

Three players shared the record of scoring their first six career goals on the power play: Winnipeg Jets’s Craig Norwich in 1979-80, Hartford Whalers’ Sylvain Turgeron in 1983-84 and New York Islanders’ Jeff Norton in 1978-88.

With Buffalo’s win, the Sabres moved to 5-0-1 while the Stars moved to 1-5-1.

“Any time you get off to a good start and get results, confidence naturally comes with that,” Olofsson’s teammate Jeff Skinner said. “Being able to get off to a good start results-wise is nice. Now we have to keep the momentum going.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.