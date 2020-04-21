Russian Olympian Yuliya Yefimova shows off impressive training regimen while quarantined from home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Russian Olympic swimmer Yuliya Yefimova delighted social media over the weekend when she shared a video of herself staying in swimming shape while at home.

Yefimova was seen on a kitchen countertop and was mimicking her breaststroke routine and she somehow managed to balance one half of her body.

The 28-year-old drew a ton of reaction on Twitter after her video was circulated.

Yefimova, who had been banned from swimming for testing positive for a prohibited substance, had been training in California in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The event was pushed back due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to Russia’s own doping ban, Yefimova is looking to compete as a neutral athlete. She competed as such in the 2016 Rio Games.

“Yes, long ago I made a doping violation,” she told Russia Today in December. “But there are a great number of U.S. and European athletes who have a similar situation regarding doping, and they are competing without any restrictions. If you want to introduce those regulations, they must be equally applied to all athletes, not only Russian competitors.”

Yefimova picked up a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics in the 200-meter breaststroke. She also won two silver medals in the 2016 Games — one in the 100-meter breaststroke and the other in the 200-meter breaststroke.