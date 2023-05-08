Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Royals
Published

Royals' Ryan Yarbrough takes 106 mph comebacker to the face, exits game vs A's

Yarbrough was taken out in the sixth inning

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was involved in a scary incident Sunday in the team’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Yarbrough appeared in his third start of the season for the Royals and did not get out of the sixth inning as he was nailed in the face by a comebacker. The ball came off the bat of Oakland first baseman Ryan Noda at about 106 mph. Yarbrough fell to the ground instantly and trainers rushed out to attend to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Yarbrough pitches

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The pitcher walked off the field with the help of the trainers. He was replaced by Carlos Hernandez.

"Your heart drops in those moments, it is one of the worst things you can see on the field," Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said after the game. "Luckily, when we got out there, (Yarbrough) was aware of what was going on. He is going to get more tests. As far as his outing until that point, that was just what we are used to seeing from him."

LUIS SEVERINO NOT PLEASED WITH YANKEES' CAUTION WITH LATEST INJURY: 'TRUST ME MORE'

The Royals won the game 5-1. Yarbrough went 5 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 6.15.

Ryan Yarbrough helped up

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff and Royals manager Matt Quatraro, top, after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Ryan Yarbrough falls

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough falls to the ground after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Yarbrough signed with Kansas City after spending five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He earned some American League Rookie of the Year votes in 2018 when he struck out 128 batters and had a 3.91 ERA in 38 starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far this season, Yarbrough has 14 strikeouts in 10 total appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.