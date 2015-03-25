Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 9, 2015

Rodman still plans North Korea trip after execution of Kim Jong Un's uncle

By | Associated Press
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and former NBA star Dennis Rodman watch North Korean and U.S. players in an exhibition basketball game at an arena in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013. Rodman arrived in Pyongyang on Monday with three members of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team to shoot an episode on North Korea for a new weekly HBO series. (AP Photo/VICE Media, Jason Mojica, File)

Dennis Rodman plans to travel to North Korea next week to train its basketball team, a trip unaffected by the execution of leader Kim Jong Un's uncle.

Jang Song Thaek's execution, announced early Friday in Pyongyang, marked an unprecedented fall from grace of one of the most powerful figures in the country as well as its most serious political upheaval in decades. Jang was North Korea's No. 2 official — behind only Kim.

Rodman considers Kim a close friend and has a long-scheduled trip that starts Monday to train the national team. Rodman also has organized an exhibition game in January in Pyongyang to celebrate Kim's birthday. Rodman could reveal the roster next week. He says former professional basketball players have committed to the game, though he declined to reveal names.