Rodman still plans North Korea trip after execution of Kim Jong Un's uncle

Dennis Rodman plans to travel to North Korea next week to train its basketball team, a trip unaffected by the execution of leader Kim Jong Un's uncle.

Jang Song Thaek's execution, announced early Friday in Pyongyang, marked an unprecedented fall from grace of one of the most powerful figures in the country as well as its most serious political upheaval in decades. Jang was North Korea's No. 2 official — behind only Kim.

Rodman considers Kim a close friend and has a long-scheduled trip that starts Monday to train the national team. Rodman also has organized an exhibition game in January in Pyongyang to celebrate Kim's birthday. Rodman could reveal the roster next week. He says former professional basketball players have committed to the game, though he declined to reveal names.