Rockies rout Brewers

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Corey Dickerson and Nolan Arenado homered to pace Colorado's 16-hit attack, while Kyle Kendrick tossed seven scoreless innings in the Rockies' 10-0 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dickerson and Arenado each had four RBI for the Rockies, who went 66-96 last year. Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Kendrick (1-0) gave up seven hits and struck out six in his Rockies debut. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. The right-hander, who made his first-ever Opening Day start, went 10-13 with a 4.61 ERA in 32 starts for the Phillies in 2014.

"I wanted to build off what I did in Philly, just make my starts and give my team a chance to win," Kendrick said. "You don't think about the results."

Adam Lind had three of Milwaukee's eight hits. The Brewers, who went 82-80 in 2014, acquired the first baseman in an offseason trade with Toronto.

Ryan Braun exited the game in the sixth inning with an injury to his lower right side.

"With these things, you always know more the next day," Braun said. "Hopefully, tomorrow morning I wake up and feel OK. We'll see how it feels tomorrow and go from there."

Kyle Lohse (0-1) was rocked for eight runs on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings. He went 13-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 31 starts last season.

The Rockies scored four runs in the first inning thanks to three doubles and a homer. Carlos Gonzalez doubled and raced home on Tulowitzki's double down the left-field line. After Justin Morneau popped out to short, Arenado hit an RBI double to center. Dickerson then cleared the wall in right.

Milwaukee left the bases loaded in the second when Jean Segura grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Colorado tacked on two more runs in the third. Tulowitzki led off with a double and crossed the plate on Arenado's homer to left-center field.

The Rockies added four more runs in the fourth. Kendrick led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on Gonzalez's single to right-center field.

Michael Blazek took over for Lohse and immediately gave up a single to Tulowitzki. After Morneau flied out, Arenado hit an RBI single to right-center field and moved to second on a Carlos Gomez fielding error. Tulowitzki and Arenado scored on Dickerson's ground-rule double to left-center field.

Rafael Betancourt and Christian Friedrich each threw a scoreless inning in relief to preserve the shutout.

Game Notes

Arenado scored three runs ... Kendrick spent his first eight major league seasons with the Phillies ... Lohse made his third career Opening Day start ... Milwaukee went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven ... Former MLB commissioner Bud Selig threw out the ceremonial first pitch.