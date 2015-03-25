Rockies' Chatwood, D-backs' Collmenter have strong starts in Colorado's 4-3 win

Colorado's Tyler Chatwood and Arizona's Josh Collmenter had impressive outings as they try to solidify their roles in their team's starting rotations, and the Rockies beat a Diamondbacks split squad 4-3 Tuesday.

Chatwood, who started 12 games for the Rockies last year, gave up four hits and a run runs over four innings, striking out two. He slots in as the club's No. 4 or 5 starter.

Collmenter faced 15 batters in four innings. The right-hander went 5-3 in 11 starts as a rookie last season. On Tuesday, he allowed four hits, two runs and retired eight of his last nine batters.

Dexter Fowler led off the sixth inning with a tiebreaking home run.

Adam Ottavio got the save for Colorado — he's never had one in the regular season in in eight years of pro ball.