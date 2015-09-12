Roback, Vann lead Eastern Michigan past Wyoming, 48-29

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Brogan Roback passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns and Shaq Vann rushed for 129 yards and two scores to help Eastern Michigan beat Wyoming 48-29 on Saturday.

After punting on its first possession, Eastern Michigan (1-1) scored on six straight drives to go up 38-7.

Brian Hill had touchdown runs of 65 and five yards, for Wyoming (0-2). He finished with 242 yards rushing, the fourth most in school history.

Vann scored on runs of 15 and 74 yards and Darius Jackson had a 17-yard touchdown reception and a 2-yard scoring run. Dylan Mulder's 39-yard field goal gave Eastern Michigan a 31-point lead with 3:46 left in the first half.

Roback, who was 17-of-24 passing, threw a 64-yard strike to Eddie Daugherty to make it 45-22 early in the third quarter, while Mulder added a 41-yard field goal late in the game.

Justice Murphy's 5-yard touchdown run gave Wyoming a 7-0 lead.

