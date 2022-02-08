Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski wants to play alongside this quarterback now that Tom Brady is retired

Gronkowski admits he wants to play with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

If Rob Gronkowski wants to continue his NFL career, he’d have to move forward without Tom Brady.

Gronkowski, who is a sure bet to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, played his entire career with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, and he has previously said that Brady is the only quarterback that he wanted to play alongside.

Feb 14, 2018: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reacts after a basket by the Boston Celtics during the game against the LA Clippers in the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Feb 14, 2018: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reacts after a basket by the Boston Celtics during the game against the LA Clippers in the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

However, Gronkowski might be having a change of heart.

During a Q&A with Autograph NFTs, Gronkowski admitted that there is one other QB he’d love to play with.

"I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man," Gronkowski said Tuesday, via MassLive.com. "I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field."

Jan 30, 2022: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jan 30, 2022: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

"I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game," he added.

Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 10-7 record and winners of the AFC North. This coming Sunday, the former LSU product will be playing in his first Super Bowl. In 16 regular-season games this season, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gronkowski will become an unrestricted free agent in March, and there will be a handful of teams looking to lure the former All-Pro tight end. Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is also expected to be a free agent after the Super Bowl, which means there is a real chance Cincinnati will look to sign Gronkowski if it makes sense for both sides.

Gronkowski has made it clear that he’d love to play with Burrow, so it will be interesting to see if the Bengals show the same interest in him once free agency hits in a few weeks.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova