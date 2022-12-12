Rob Gronkowski spikes Cowboys' Super Bowl chances: 'They’re pretenders every year'

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 10-3 with a narrow victory over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday and kept pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC East title.

The Cowboys needed a 98-yard drive to win the game and seemed to underscore the criticism lobbed at them by legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star levied the comments at Dallas before their game against Houston.

"You also can’t forget about the Minnesota Vikings. They have a better record than the Dallas Cowboys. And are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders?" Gronkowski asked. "History states that they’re pretenders every year."

Dallas made a key stop on 4th-and-goal against the Texans, keeping the door open for a potential win.

Prescott led his team on an 11-play, 98-yard drive to engineer the go-ahead touchdown. Prescott thought he had a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, but the ball was jarred by Houston safety Jonathan Owens. The Texans needed another stop to potentially force the Cowboys to kick a field goal.

However, on 3rd down, Ezekiel Elliott scored from the 2-yard line to help Dallas go up four points.

Dallas lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs last season in dramatic fashion. The team has not made the conference title game since the 1995 season. It was also the last time they made and won a Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have looked good at times but nearly losing to Houston may be cause for concern.