Rob Gronkowski closes the door on possible NFL comeback, says he's 'happily retired'

Gronkowski won 4 Super Bowls during his 11-year NFL career

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Four-time Super Bowl winning tight end Rob Gronkowski is putting an end to the idea that he will lace up his cleats when the 2023 NFL season kicks off in the fall.

The 33-year-old told TMZ Sports that he is "happily retired." Gronkowski added that "there's no chance anymore" that he would make football comeback.

Gronkowski recently hinted that his retirement was in full swing when he was seen with his former teammate Tom Brady on the beach in Florida.

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gronkowski first announced his retirement after the 2018 season, only to change his mind one year later and join Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020. The Bucs went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Gronkowski spent the 2022 season working as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports, but he admitted that he contemplated playing for the Buffalo Bills last season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles also revealed that the team contacted Gronkowski in November about him possibly coming out of retirement.

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Even if Gronk never plays another snap in the NFL he will be remembered as one of the best tight ends in the history of the game.

A second-round draft pick in 2010, Gronk became a five-time Pro Bowler and was named an All-Pro four times.

Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There was perhaps the best Patriots tight end to ever dress out. His 79 receiving touchdowns represents the franchise's all-time record.

Gronk did reveal which sport he will continue to play — pickleball.

"I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too!" Gronkowski said. "And I beat ’em with an average Joe — my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner!

"I’m happily retired. I’m still competing, I’m still winning, so I don’t even need to go back to football."