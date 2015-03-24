Richmond's record-setting performance helps ECU advance in C-USA tourney, beat UTSA 79-76

Akeem Richmond scored 36 points, including a school-record 11 3-pointers, as 12th-seeded East Carolina beat No. 13 seed Texas-San Antonio 79-76 in the first round of the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Paris Campbell added 20 points for ECU (17-15), which will face fifth-seeded UTEP on Wednesday.

Richmond moved into 4th on the NCAA list for most 3-point field goals made in season (150) and is now tied with Jack Leasure for 9th all-time with 411 in his career.

ECU used a 21-2 run — including four 3-pointers by Richmond — to open up seven-point lead with 10:49 remaining.

Devon Agusi's 3 with 5 seconds left pulled UTSA within two but, after Prince Williams made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end, Agusi missed a trey and the Pirates held on for the win.

Agusi paced the Roadrunners (8-22) with 21 points.