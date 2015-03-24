Richardson scores 22, Portland State puts away Eastern Washington 87-76

Kyle Richardson scored 22 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, and pulled in eight rebounds, pacing Portland State past Eastern Washington 87-76 on Monday night.

The Vikings (13-12, 8-8 Big Sky) shot 48.4 percent from the field and hit 11 3-pointers. Marcus Hall finished with 16 points, Tim Douglas and Andre Winston Jr. each had 14, and Gary Winston added 12.

Eastern Washington (13-14, 8-8) shot 50.9 percent, but went just 4 of 15 from beyond the arc. Tyler Harvey led the Eagles with 23 points and Venky Jois added 18 with nine boards.

Portland State led by 11 late in the first half, but EWU surged back to pull within one at the break. The Vikings pulled away with a 15-2 surge in the second half sparked by a trio of 3-pointers from Gary Winston. The Eagles cut their deficit to five with 1:09 remaining, but couldn't inch any closer.