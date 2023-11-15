Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Ric Flair chops ESPN star's Michigan take after debate with Heisman Trophy winner

Jim Harbaugh dubbed Michigan 'America's Team' on Monday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair fired shots at ESPN personality Paul Finebaum over his take on Michigan on Tuesday.

Finebaum and former Michigan star Desmond Howard debated Harbaugh’s comments about how the Wolverines should be dubbed "America’s team" because of the hardship the school is going through. The coach was suspended for the rest of the regular season over a sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the school and the rest of the college football world.

Ric Flair in California

Ric Flair attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Finebaum said he was not sure it was fair to call Michigan "America’s team" and compare them to the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s. He did agree that they were the most talked about team in the country and believed they were "the most reviled team in the country."

Flair, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, threw his support behind Howard in a post on X.

"Thank you @DesmondHoward for putting @Finebaum in his place! You’re right Michigan is America’s Team! And the only person with personal issues Is a non-athletic SEC journalist that should leave the great @CoachJim4UM & @UMichFootball alone. 

"Can you imagine Paul Finebaum having the nerve to debate football with Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard? Outrageous! Go Blue! Wooooo!"

Paul Finebaum in Georgia

Paul Finebaum before the college football playoff semifinal game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and The Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOU HOLTZ SAYS MICHIGAN'S ALLEGED SIGN-STEALING WAS 'ILLEGAL,' RIPS DECISION TO SUSPEND JIM HARBAUGH MIDSEASON

Harbaugh made the initial comment on Monday.

"It’s gotta be America’s team. It’s gotta be America’s team," Harbaugh said. "America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers and critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team."

Harbaugh, who already missed the first three games of the season because of a school-imposed suspension for an unrelated NCAA recruiting violations case, is looking for the courts to step in to avoid missing any more games. 

"I'm just looking for that opportunity, due process," he said Monday. "I'm not looking for special treatment. I'm not looking for a popularity contest. I'm just looking for the merit for what the case is."

Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's college football program is being investigated for sign-stealing. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

If things do not go in their favor on Friday, Harbaugh said offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will again take over for him. 

