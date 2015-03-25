Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

RG3 'ready to move on' and do more at Redskins training camp, says no swelling in right knee

By | Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. – Robert Griffin III says he's "ready to move on" and take a bigger role in practice as he works his way back from knee surgery.

The Washington Redskins quarterback said Monday he's had no soreness or swelling in his right knee during the first week-and-a-half of training camp.

Coach Mike Shanahan has limited Griffin to 7-on-7 drills during camp, keeping the quarterback away from 11-on-11 sessions.

Griffin says he can only accomplish so much in the 7-on-7s.

Says Griffin: "Coach will tell you something else, but I'm ready to move on."

Griffin said he's hopeful to start 11-on-11 drills next week.