Retiring golf analyst Nick Faldo breaks down in tears after 16 years on air: 'I'm ready'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS golfing broadcaster Sir Nicholas Faldo had an emotional sendoff on Sunday after more than sixteen years on the air.

The golfing legend turned commentator gave his final broadcast from the booth after the last round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Before his career on the microphone, the English golfer was a six-time major champion, debuting on the PGA Tour in 1979.

Faldo, 65, says he will now focus his attention on his business and spend more time with his family on their Montana farm. He joined the CBS broadcasting team in 2006 alongside Jim Nantz.

A video compilation of Faldo's career was compiled by the PGA and aired during his retirement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I blew it," Faldo said during his emotional final segment. "I was in a boat in Ireland, and they gave me a call and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’ and I literally fell out the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are 16 years later."

"Thanks to all the crew," he added. "As I affectionately and respectfully call you the workers, they put the pictures out, we do the rattling, we have an easy job. Thank you all."

"I’m a single child and I’ve found, at 65, three brothers Thank you," he concluded, referring to fellow CBS commentators Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch, and Frank Nobilo. "I’m ready."

PHIL MICKELSON, OTHER LIV GOLFERS FILE ANTITRUST LAWSUIT AGAINST PGA TOUR: REPORT

Sedgefield Country Club will honor Faldo with a plaque on their "Wall of Fame" behind the ninth green alongside golfers like Charlie Sifford and Arnold Palmer.

Faldo will be replaced by 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman sometime next year. Immelman gave a shout-out to his predecessor during the segment stating, "every time I sit in this chair, as lead analyst, I will be thinking of you. And I cannot wait to come and visit you and Lindsay at Faldo Farm. Thanks, my friend."