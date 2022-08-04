John Daly says he 'begged' Greg Norman to join LIV Golf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apparently, LIV Golf doesn't want everybody joining in on its fun.

Greg Norman has gotten some of the game's biggest names to join the tour, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Tiger Woods turned down a ridiculous offer, so John Daly thought there might be a spot for him.

His request to join, however, was unsuccessful.

"Well, Greg says he's not doing any more (invitations), and I'm too old," Daly told Piers Morgan on his show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

The 56-year-old said he "begged" Norman to let him on the tour because he feels his returns on the Champions Tour aren't worth it.

He's played in 11 events this year and has made over $110,000, with almost two-thirds of that coming from his eighth-place finish in the American Family Insurance Championship in June.

"We don't play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour," the two-time major champion said. "I almost feel like I'm not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing? I'd rather play with amateurs than the pros sometimes, but we've got to get compensated for that, and the LIV Tour is giving players that.

"They play pro-ams. It's a big party. They play for a lot of money, which these guys that are on that tour deserve that money. And I think there's a lot of other guys that deserve that money, especially this old man."

Daly, who participated in both the PGA Championship and Open Championship this year (he did not make either cut), is set to tee off again for the Champions Tour this weekend in the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in Calgary, Alberta.