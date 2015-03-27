Report: Chad Johnson arrested for domestic violence

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chad Johnson was arrested Saturday night on a domestic violence charge, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

According to the report, which cites Davie Police Department captain Dale Engle, Johnson allegedly head-butted his new wife, Evelyn Lozada, during an argument in a vehicle.

Lozada had lacerations on her forehead when police arrived at the scene. She was later transported to Westside Regional Hospital.

Johnson and his wife returned home after going to a restaurant for dinner. The argument started when Lozada found a receipt for condoms in the car.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all of the relevant information," the Dolphins said in a statement.

Johnson remained in jail as of late Saturday night and won't be eligible for release until a bail hearing is set, which could be as late as Monday.

This is the first time Johnson has been arrested during his 12-year NFL career. But according to the paper, he was arrested in college for a domestic dispute.

Johnson signed with Dolphins this offseason after spending last season with the New England Patriots.

The 34-year-old Johnson played his first 10 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and has 766 career catches for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.