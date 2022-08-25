Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper set to come off IL amid Phillies' postseason push

Harper rejoins Phillies team that holds second NL wild-card spot

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to bring back their superstar after putting themselves in the postseason hunt.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper will be activated from the injured list Friday, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park June 5, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Harper has been out since he broke his thumb after getting hit by a pitch in June. Before the injury, he was hitting .318 with a .985 OPS and 15 homers with 48 RBI in 64 games. 

Despite the injury, he recorded enough numbers to earn his seventh All-Star nod.

The 29-year-old has been crushing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He hit a home run in his first at-bat of his rehab, which was his first of two Tuesday. He also hit a walk-off double Wednesday night.

Harper has been strictly a designated hitter, something he was also doing before his thumb injury. Before that injury, he was dealing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He has not played the field since April 16.

The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after his two-run home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals Aug. 30, 2021, in Washington.

The former Washington Nationals outfielder has been out since June 25, but the Phillies have been solid in his absence, going 31-20 in his 51 missed games. Since July 27, the Phils have won 19 of 26 games. 

The Phils sit in the second National League wild-card spot, three games in the loss column ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers trail the San Diego Padres for the third and final wild card spot by 1.5 games. 

The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures after hitting a double off Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson May 3, 2019, in Philadelphia.

Harper won the National League MVP last season for the second time. He also won in 2015. Last season, he led the majors with a .615 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS and also hit .309 with a .429 on-base percentage.