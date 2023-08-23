Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner says ‘in-the-moment decision’ will be made on 2024 NFL Draft

Williams is preparing for his junior season

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely considered the best at the position heading into the 2023 college football season after winning the Heisman Trophy last season. 

Williams is expected to be selected at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the junior quarterback is not sold on leaving USC after this season. 

Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Trophy

New York, USA; USA Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Award at The Lincoln Center. (Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams told ESPN of the 2024 NFL draft. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."

Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC after the 2021 season when head coach Lincoln Riley took the job in Los Angeles. 

In his first season in LA, Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, adding 10 touchdowns on the ground as USC went 11-3. 

Williams told ESPN he’s enjoying the college experience and the culture Riley has created at USC. 

Lincoln Riley at spring practice

USC Trojans head football coach Lincoln Riley arrives for a spring practice session at Howard Jones Field on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Being in college now," Williams told ESPN, "being part of this brotherhood and being with Coach Riley, it's been awesome."

Williams added that there wasn’t "one specific thing" that would impact his decision to enter the draft when asked if the NFL team in position to select him would weigh into his decision. 

"I don't think there'd be one specific thing to effect and detour that type of decision," he said. "It'd have to be a multitude of things to lead me to one side or the other."

Caleb Williams at USC football practice

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks on during USC Trojans Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC is preparing for its final season in the Pac-12 before moving to the Big Ten for the 2024–25 seasons. 

Williams has indicated how much winning means to him as his junior season approaches. 

"I play for championships," Williams said at Pac-12 Media Days. "I’d much rather hoist the golden trophy at the end, it means a lot more to me than the bronze trophy. And it doesn’t mean to disrespect the Heisman . . . but it’s more or less that’s why you go out there and play football."

The Trojans open the 2023 college football season on Saturday, August 26th against San Jose State. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.