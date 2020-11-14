Reggie Bush: 'This is the time' for College Football Playoff expansion

Coronavirus outbreaks have pushed teams’ schedules back or even postponed games, and it could cause havoc for the future of the College Football Playoff this season.

Top teams like Ohio State have played only three games this season after starting late because of conference officials hemming and hawing over whether to have a season.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC PLAYERS CELEBRATE TOO HARD WITH SHULA BOWL TROPHY AFTER WIN OVER FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush offered a solution – change the College Football Playoff from a four-team bracket to an eight-team bracket.

“I think this is the time,” the legendary college football running back said on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." “When you think about March Madness, what makes March Madness so special? It's the opportunity for some of these Cinderella teams and see how they match up against the best of what the tournament has to offer. I think about Cincinnati, who played great football last night, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Texas A&M, maybe Florida. I don't want to see these teams left out of the College Football Playoff system. I think they're too good. We've missed out on too much football. I've come up with an eight team playoff bracket.

RIDDER, NO. 7 CINCINNATI ROLL OVER EAST CAROLINA, 55-17

“Now to get an automatic berth, you have to win your conference. Five Power Five conference winners. Alabama versus BYU. Who wouldn't want to see Zach Wilson versus Mac Jones? Then, I project that Clemson would win the ACC and they would see Notre Dame again. But this is what a true playoff system would look like.”

BYU, Florida and Oklahoma State would sneak into his bracket if Bush had his way.

Whether the College Football Playoff gets pushed back is still up in the air. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said earlier this week on SiriusXM Radio that there was a chance the usual New Year’s Six games and the Playoff getting pushed back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This week was a bad week for games getting canceled and postponed. Fifteen games were either postponed or canceled.