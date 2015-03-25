Redskins take down Steelers

Leonard Hankerson's one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter highlighted the Washington Redskins' 24-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason action at FedEx Field.

Kirk Cousins started under center again for the recovering Robert Griffin III, and the Redskins backup left early in the second quarter with a foot injury.

Washington's Ryan Kerrigan returned a Ben Roethlisberger interception for a score and Rex Grossman completed 10-of-16 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Roethlisberger threw for 66 yards on 5-of-6 passes, while Jonathan Dwyer gained 68 yards on 14 carries for a Pittsburgh offense that saw rookie running back Le'Veon Bell exit with a foot injury.

Kerrigan picked off Roethlisberger from his left end position on Pittsburgh's second possession of the game and rumbled 22 yards the other way for a score.

Shaun Suisham's 28-yard field goal got the Steelers on the board early in the second, but another turnover, this time a Dwyer fumble, led to Grossman throwing a 10-yard touchdown strike over the middle to Hankerson, who only used one hand to haul in the pass for a 14-3 Redskins lead.

Suisham and Kai Forbath traded field goals just before the break, and the first points in the second half came early in the fourth quarter when Pittsburgh rookie Landry Jones found Jamie McCoy for a 10-yard TD.

Roy Helu's 30-yard touchdown run with under four minutes left sealed Washington's win.