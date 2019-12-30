Washington Redskins fire Bruce Allen after years of mediocrity

The Washington Redskins fired president Bruce Allen on Monday after a decade of failing to go further than a pair of NFC Wild Card playoff berths, the team announced.

Under Allen, the team went 62-97-1 and made only two playoffs appearances among three coaches. Washington failed to win any playoff games under Allen’s leadership.

“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization,” team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington.”

Allen oversaw the hirings of Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden and the departures of both. Allen replaced Gruden in the middle of the 2019 season with interim coach Bill Callahan. He bet big on trading for the No. 2 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and selected Robert Griffin III only to see him depart after three seasons. He put the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins several times before letting him become an unrestricted free agent to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Washington won 10 games only once over the course of Allen's tenure. The team finished at the bottom of the NFC East five times. This year, Washington finished 3-13 for the second time under Allen after getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the final game of the season.

Allen previously worked in the front offices of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins. He is the son of the late Pro Football Hall of Fame member George Allen, who as a coach, led the Redskins to one Super Bowl appearance while coaching them from 1971 to 1977.

He started with the Redskins as an executive vice president and general manager in December 2009 and was promoted to team president in May 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.