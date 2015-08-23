Red Sox recall RHP Aro from Triple-A, option RHP Barnes

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Red Sox have recalled right-hander Jonathan Aro from Triple-A Pawtucket for Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

To make room, the team optioned right-hander Matt Barnes to Pawtucket.

The 24-year-old Aro (0-0, 11.57) is with the team for the third time this season.

Barnes (3-4, 6.89 ERA) took the loss in his second major league start on Saturday night against Kansas City. The 25-year-old gave up five runs in 5 1-3 innings.