Last Update September 15, 2015

Red Sox 2004 postseason star Curt Schilling sees tight World Series between Boston, St. Louis

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2004, file photo, Boston Red Sox players, from left, Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling and David Ortiz celebrate after the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in Game 4 to win the World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The World Series starts in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, when the Red Sox will play the Cardinals in a rematch of the 1946, 1967 and 2004 Series. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

BOSTON – Curt Schilling expects a much closer World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals than the one he pitched in nine years ago.

One of the stars of the 2004 postseason says there's no clear favorite in this year's World Series that starts in Boston on Wednesday night.

He says that in 2004 the Red Sox were confident they could sweep the Cardinals, especially after winning the last four games of the AL championship series over the New York Yankees.

And the Red Sox did sweep the Cardinals, with Schilling allowing no earned runs in six innings in Boston's 6-2 win in Game 2.

Now a baseball analyst for ESPN, Schilling said Tuesday he thought the Red Sox were unbeatable by the time the World Series began.