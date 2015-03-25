Red Sox 2004 postseason star Curt Schilling sees tight World Series between Boston, St. Louis

Curt Schilling expects a much closer World Series between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals than the one he pitched in nine years ago.

One of the stars of the 2004 postseason says there's no clear favorite in this year's World Series that starts in Boston on Wednesday night.

He says that in 2004 the Red Sox were confident they could sweep the Cardinals, especially after winning the last four games of the AL championship series over the New York Yankees.

And the Red Sox did sweep the Cardinals, with Schilling allowing no earned runs in six innings in Boston's 6-2 win in Game 2.

Now a baseball analyst for ESPN, Schilling said Tuesday he thought the Red Sox were unbeatable by the time the World Series began.