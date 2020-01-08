Real Madrid's Toni Kroos puts remarkable corner-kick shot in the net during Super Cup match vs. Valencia

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos scored a remarkable goal against Valencia on Wednesday in a Spain Super Cup semi-final matchup.

Kroos helped Real Madrid to the 3-1 victory thanks to a corner-kick goal that narrowly got past Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Doménech in the 15th minute of the match.

Luka Modric and Isco would add two more goals to seal the game. Isco scored in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 Real Madrid, and Modric scored in the 65th minute to make it 3-0.

“We were in complete control throughout the game, we came out with the intention of getting hold of the ball, that's what we did and our plan worked perfectly,” Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro told reporters after the match, according to ESPN.

Valencia’s Dani Parejo scored in injury time on a penalty. But it was too late for Valencia.

Real Madrid moves to the Super Cup final. They will play the winner between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s match.

All matches have been held in Saudi Arabia thanks to a three-year, 120 million euro deal that was reached in November.

The Super Cup format, which would usually pit the winner of La Liga against the Copa del Rey champions, expanded to four teams to include the best clubs that didn’t win the title in either competition. Barcelona won the Super Cup last year.