Published
Last Update September 15, 2015

Real Madrid criticizes UEFA President Michel Platini over who should get Ballon d'Or

By | Associated Press
    In this picture taken Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, fans run in the pitch next to Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during an UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Switzerland's FC Basel 1893 and Spain's Real Madrid CF in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland. UEFA has charged Basel after fans got close to Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch during a Champions League match. Five spectators encroached on the pitch from different sections of the St-Jakob Park stadium in the 89th minute of Madrid's 1-0 win. (AP Photo/Keystone, Laurent Gillieron) (The Associated Press)

MADRID – Real Madrid says UEFA President Michel Platini should not make public his personal views about who should be given the Ballon d'Or award.

In a statement released Friday, the club says it is surprised by "repeated comments regarding his personal preferences" over the choice of the winner of the award given annually to the player regarded as the world's best.

Platini on Wednesday told reporters that in a World Cup year the Ballon d'Or should "go to a world champion."

Madrid said the award was given for individual talent and "Cristiano Ronaldo has without doubt had his best ever professional year."

Madrid said it expected the "strictest impartiality" from the head of European football's governing body.

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded on Jan. 12 in Zurich.