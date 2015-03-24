Real Madrid criticizes UEFA President Michel Platini over who should get Ballon d'Or

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Real Madrid says UEFA President Michel Platini should not make public his personal views about who should be given the Ballon d'Or award.

In a statement released Friday, the club says it is surprised by "repeated comments regarding his personal preferences" over the choice of the winner of the award given annually to the player regarded as the world's best.

Platini on Wednesday told reporters that in a World Cup year the Ballon d'Or should "go to a world champion."

Madrid said the award was given for individual talent and "Cristiano Ronaldo has without doubt had his best ever professional year."

Madrid said it expected the "strictest impartiality" from the head of European football's governing body.

The Ballon d'Or will be awarded on Jan. 12 in Zurich.