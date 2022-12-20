Rays will use Disney's facilities for spring training after Hurricane Ian's destruction

The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between their home ballpark, Tropicana Field, and Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista after Hurricane Ian destroyed their regular facility in Port Charlotte.

The Rays announced earlier in December that they would not be able to use their normal facility because Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that wrecked parts of Florida in September, caused damage that needs repairs. And those repairs will force the Rays to pivot elsewhere.

"We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected spring training needs," Rays team president Matt Silverman said in a statement, via The Associated Press. "ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp up to the season."

The plan is to have the major league and minor league squads for the Rays prepare for the new season at the Disney complex to start spring training. Once it gets closer to the start of the regular season and roster cuts start, the two sides will break up, with major league players heading to St. Petersburg and The Trop.

It's not the first time Tampa Bay has had to use the Disney complex. The Rays played three regular-season games against the Texas Rangers there in 2007, winning all three. The Rays played the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays at Walt Disney World Resort stadium in 2008 in a three-game series, winning all three of those too.

While Tampa Bay is excited that Disney can help, and they can continue preparation on schedule, they do plan on renovating Charlotte Sports Park.

"We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there," the Rays said in a statement. "The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts."

The Rays finished 86-76 last season, earning themselves a wild-card spot before the Guardians knocked them out in a three-game series in Cleveland.