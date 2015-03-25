Rays' Price apologizes for tweets

This week, it was David Price's turn to learn a cardinal rule of social media: Stay off Twitter when you're angry.

After he and the Tampa Bay Rays lost Game 2 of their American League Division Series to the Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Saturday -- in which Price gave up nine hits and seven runs, including two homers by David Ortiz -- the left-hander was criticized on the air by TBS commentators and by fans online. To the latter, he reacted by reciting his resume:

Trust me I don't want sympathy...I got beat tonight...so be it..I'll bounce back...3x ALLSTAR...2 time player choice...runner up cy...AND CY

-- David Price (@DAVIDprice14) October 6, 2013 That may seem a little thin-skinned and insecure -- but it was the way he responded to TBS' talkers, former major league pitcher Dirk Hayhurst and writer Tom Verducci, that showed how much Price was steamed:

Dirk Hayhurst...COULDNT hack it...Tom Verducci wasn't even a water boy in high school...but yet they can still bash a player...SAVE IT NERDS

-- David Price (@DAVIDprice14) October 6, 2013 So, come Sunday, after he'd calmed down, Price apologized:

Last night got out of hand and I apologize for the things that I said on here...if I offended you I am very sorry for doing so... #thatsnotme

-- David Price (@DAVIDprice14) October 6, 2013 Rays manager Joe Maddon, who has more pressing things to worry about -- mostly being down 2-0 in the ALDS -- and who is just a pretty cool guy in general, didn't seem to get too worked up about it.

"I don't want to take one isolated incident and try to turn it into something," Maddon said . "I think that's something we do nationally a little bit too often. I really hate to legislate behavior. I have a lot of faith in David. I think David did the right thing after he did the wrong thing. Sometimes, you've got to make a mistake in order to come out on the other side and be better. I believe in the future you're going to see better judgment."

(By the way, if you don't recall Hayhurst as a big leaguer, you're not alone. He pitched two seasons in the majors, 2008 and 2009, for a total of 25 games with the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. For his career, he threw 39 1/3 innings, nearly all in relief, and gave up 50 hits with an ERA of 5.72.)

