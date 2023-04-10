Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Rays
Published

Rays pick up ninth straight victory, winning by margin not seen since 1800s

Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics for their ninth straight win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tampa Bay Rays are on a roll to start the 2023 season and are winning games by a margin professional baseball hasn’t seen since the late 1800s.

The Rays on Sunday routed the Oakland Athletics 11-0 to improve to 9-0 on the season behind a one-hitter from Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Thompson and Jason Adam and a grand slam from Brandon Lowe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen delivers to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen delivers to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The team is the first to win its first nine games since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. Tampa Bay has also outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues but allowing the fewest. The Rays have won every game by four or more runs, trailing only a 13-game run by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association as the longest at a season’s start.

The streak is the longest at any point of a season since 10 by the 1939 New York Yankees. The longest winning streak to start a season is 13 by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

BENCHES CLEAR IN WHITE SOX-PIRATES GAME AFTER SCARY COLLISION LEAVES ONEIL CRUZ WITH BROKEN ANKLE

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"Essentially just everything going exactly the way that we want to," Lowe said, via MLB.com. "This is incredible baseball that we’re playing, and we hope to keep it up."

Rasmussen allowed his only runner on Ramon Laureano’s two-out double in the second inning. He’s given up three hits over 13 scoreless innings. He added eight strikeouts to his total. Manager Kevin Cash said Rasmussen "set the tone" for the game.

"It just opens things up. You have the opportunity to fill up the strike zone a little bit more, a little bit faster," Rasmussen added. "The way they’re going right now is unbelievable. I can’t say enough good things."

A Tampa Bay Rays fan holds up a sign during the ninth inning of the Oakland Athletics game on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg.

A Tampa Bay Rays fan holds up a sign during the ninth inning of the Oakland Athletics game on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez had home runs as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.