Ravens' Marcus Peters, John Harbaugh get into heated exchange on sideline: 'Emotions run high'

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was seen getting in the face of head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday as the team got set to try to block the Buffalo Bills’ game-winning field goal attempt.

As time was running out and Bills kicker Tyler Bass jogged onto the field, the CBS broadcast caught Harbaugh yelling toward Peters as the defensive back ran off the field. The broadcast then showed a contingent of Ravens coaches holding Peters back as he tried to talk back more.

Bass would kick the game-winner to give Buffalo the comeback 23-20 victory.

Harbaugh was asked about the sideline outburst after the game.

"Emotions run high. We’re on the same page," Harbaugh said via Audacy's WGR 550. "We’ve got a great relationship, we’ve got an honest relationship. I love him, hope he still loves me, we’ll see."

Peters had four tackles and a pass defended in the game, but the Bills scoring 13 points in the second half on the Ravens definitely won’t leave the team with a good taste in their mouth.

Baltimore had the lead two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins, and the Ravens allowed 35 points in the second half of that game to lose. Last week, Baltimore needed 17 points in the third quarter to defeat the New England Patriots.

The Ravens are 2-2 with a prime-time game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the docket next week.