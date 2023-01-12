Odell Beckham Jr. goes on Twitter rant after bodycam footage showed police escorting him off Miami flight

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly familiar with the bodycam footage released showing him being escorted off a Miami flight by police and the backlash that came with it.

The footage begins with officers boarding American Airlines Flight 1228 from Miami to Los Angeles, and they went to Beckham’s first-class seat as other passengers watched.

Officers asked Beckham if he was OK. At first, law enforcement appeared to be fine with Beckham. They just thought he was in a deep sleep.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, flight attendants said they asked him numerous times to wake up and put his seat belt on, saying he didn’t respond.

Ultimately, the plane returned to the gate and deboarded, and Beckham was escorted off the plane by police while the rest of the passengers waited to get back on board.

Beckham addressed the situation in November, saying then it was "comedy hr" via Twitter. He returned to Twitter this time to give his two cents again.

"Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting," he said with yawning emojis prefacing the words. "Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS WHAT LED TO ODELL BECKHAM JR'S POLICE ESCORT OFF PLANE IN NOVEMBER

"Krazy thing is since the [Super Bowl]. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin, and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. "They" wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam."

Beckham recently became a father with girlfriend Lauren Wood giving birth to a baby boy, Zydn.

But that wasn’t all for Beckham.

"But the one thing that no matter how much I’ve grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back."

Beckham was apparently alluding to him having words with a man unhappy about leaving the plane.

Beckham can be heard calling the passenger "fat" and suggested he would be eating a cheeseboard on his way off the plane.

"I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the [cheese emoji] board!"

Beckham also suggested that the bodycam footage was edited to paint him in a bad light.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. ESCORTED OFF PLANE BY POLICE IN MIAMI, CALLS SITUATION ‘COMEDY HR’

"My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No [cap emoji]

"Anyways I’ve had enough fun wit the entertainment for the day…. Something that’s not goin down in the history books just news for the day. Carrying on and hoping everyone has a great day !"

In the middle of rapid firing his tweets, Beckham also took the time to support his friends, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, among others, who are in the playoffs this weekend. The Giants and Vikings will play each other in the wild-card round.

The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a statement after news broke about the incident.

"At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight," police told NFL Network in a statement. "The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham).

"As they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and (he) did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers, where he made other arrangements."