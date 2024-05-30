Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' John Harbaugh has high hopes for Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

Kelce and Swift have been dating for nearly a year

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has the sentiment likely shared by many in the AFC when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Harbaugh hopes Kelce has a nice life after football and marries the girl of his wildest dreams – Taylor Swift – instead of wreaking havoc on NFL defenses.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"I hope they get married," Harbaugh told Us Magazine in a recent interview. "I hope they have a bunch of kids. Heck, maybe he’ll get ready to retire here pretty soon to pursue that family aspect of his life."

He added, "I would encourage that."

Harbaugh credited his daughter with him learning about Swift. He said he was not all too familiar with the names of her songs but thought she was an "excellent" performer.

John Harbaugh at the Combine

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Harbaugh is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL. He is coaching his 17th season with the Ravens after being hired in 2008.

He has a 160-99 record with a Super Bowl championship under his belt. Last year, the Ravens fell short of making it to the big game despite having the best record in the NFL and the league’s MVP in Lamar Jackson.

John Harbaugh argues with a ref

John Harbaugh reacts from the sideline during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The team added running back Derrick Henry and offensive lineman Josh Jones to the offense. The team was fourth in points scored and sixth in yards gained.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.